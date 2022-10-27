Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series launches today: All you need to know

The Redmi Note 12 series makes its debut in China on October 26. The line-up could include the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+, with all the devices expected to support 5G.

The Redmi Note 12 series will be launched at 7 pm local time. The event will be streamed on the company’s Weibo handle. As of now, there is no launch timeline for the Redmi Note 12 series outside China but the line-up will likely be debuted globally in the coming months.

Xiaomi has also teased several Redmi Note 12 series specifications on its Weibo account. The company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro will also feature an OLED display with a high-refresh-rate and 10,000 levels of dimming. The Pro models will have an "OLED flagship flexible straight screen", Xiaomi has said.

The company has also revealed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro Pro+ will feature a 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor at the helm of a triple-camera setup. The sensor also features HDR, 14-bit colour depth, 8K video recording at 30fps, and 4K at 120 fps.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro will opt for a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm of a triple-camera setup. The main camera will come with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a large 1/1.56” size.

A Weibo post revealed that the Redmi Note 12 series will be offered in shallow dream galaxy and time blue colour options.

The Redmi Note 12 Exploration Edition will feature 210W fast-charging support, an industry first. The phone will have multiple battery protection mechanisms to avoid overheating. Watch this space for Redmi Note 12 series’ specifications and prices.