Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ could arrive in India soon alongside Xiaomi 11T series

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will reportedly be called the Xiaomi 11i, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be rebranded as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST

Xiaomi recently dropped the Redmi Note 11 series in China, bringing three new phones into the fray including the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Now, new details suggests that the Redmi Note 11 series may be coming to India in a new avatar.

According to a reliable tipster @kacskrz, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will be arriving in India soon, but will be rebranded. The tipster claims that the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be called the Xiaomi 11i, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be rebranded as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise as the Redmi Note 9 Pro was rebadged as the Mi 10i in India. Additionally, previous reports suggest that the Redmi Note 11 will be rebranded as the Poco M4 Pro 5G globally. The Poco M4 Pro 5G’s launch date was recently set for November 9.

Apart from the Redmi Note 11 series, another tipster (Mukul Sharma) also shared a Google Play Console listing for the Indian variant of the Xiaomi 11T Pro. The phone was listed with the codename ‘vili’ and hinted that the device would be arriving in the country soon.
The Xiaomi Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro were unveiled in Europe earlier this year and if Sharma is to be believed, a launch in India could be just around the corner. For more details about the Xiaomi Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro, head on over to the link.
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Oct 29, 2021 06:18 pm

