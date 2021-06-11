MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series surpasses 2 million units sold in India

Over 300 crores worth of Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro phones sold in just 1.5 months.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST

Xiaomi announced that it has sold two million units of the Redmi Note 10 smartphones since they launched in March. The value of the total sales amounted to Rs 30 billion. The two million Redmi Note 10 units joined the over 200 million Redmi Note phones sold globally since their inception.

The Redmi Note series has proven its mettle in the Indian markets. According to Xiaomi India Managing Director, the Redmi Note series would be the third or fourth smartphone brand in India if it operated independently.

Xiaomi currently has several smartphones in the Redmi Note 10 series in India, including the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Check out our reviews of the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

In a previous tweet, Jain also confirmed that the Mi 11X series – Mi 11X (Review) and Mi 11X Pro (Review) – had crossed over 300 crores in sales in just one and a half months of the phones going on sale in India. Additionally, the Mi 11 Ultra (Review) is yet to go on sale in the country.
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jun 11, 2021 05:56 pm

