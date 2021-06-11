Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series surpasses 2 million units sold in India

Xiaomi announced that it has sold two million units of the Redmi Note 10 smartphones since they launched in March. The value of the total sales amounted to Rs 30 billion. The two million Redmi Note 10 units joined the over 200 million Redmi Note phones sold globally since their inception.

