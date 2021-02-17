Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series specifications teased ahead of launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series launch in India is confirmed for March 4. Under the Redmi Note 10 series, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has teased some of the key Redmi Note 10 series specifications and features.

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the name or number of Redmi Note 10 series smartphones it will launch on March 4. However, the microsite reveals some of the Redmi Note 10 specifications.

As per the site, the Note 10 series will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. It was previously rumoured that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a Snapdragon 732G SoC. However, Xiaomi is rumoured to launch 4G and 5G variants of the smartphone. It could be possible that the 5G variant will come with a Snapdragon 750G variant.

The hole-punch display is also confirmed to come with Hi-Res certification. Rumours suggest that the Note 10 Pro will sport an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone series is also confirmed to come with a big battery and faster charging. We can expect the devices to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Other Redmi Note 10 series specifications confirmed so far include an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 on the display, etc.

The devices will be lighter and come with a new design.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will come with Bronze, Blue, and Grey colour options. The device will be launched in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB RAM options. The standard Redmi Note 10 will come in White, Green, and Grey colour options. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.