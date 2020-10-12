Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series may arrive soon, Note 10 Pro to feature 108 megapixel camera

Xiaomi is reportedly set to unveil a new smartphone in October on the back of the Mi 10T series. The most recent rumours suggest that a Redmi phone could be hitting shelves sometime this month.

According to a tweet by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the Redmi Note 10 series could be headed for Chinese markets. It is worth noting that the Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro did not launch in China, which could be why the devices are arriving in China first.

The Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro are also expected to feature 5G connectivity and a beefier spec sheet. The tipster suggests that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will feature a 108 MP primary camera. Details about the Redmi Note 10 Pro are still scarce, although another tipster (Abhishek Yadav) suggests the standard Redmi Note 10 will be a rebranded Mi 10T Lite.

In September, Yadav tweeted that the phone has already received the BIS certification in India and could be launching soon. Considering Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India soon, which means that we may not see the Redmi Note 10 series until November.

Since Xiaomi is already launching the Mi 10T Pro with a 108 MP camera sensor, the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro might be slightly different. The Indian versions of the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro might also feature 4G chipsets as opposed to 5G chips on the Chinese variants.

In China, the Redmi Note 10 is expected to pack a MediaTek 720 5G chip, while the ‘Pro’ variant will likely use the Snapdragon 750G SoC. While there is no confirmation on the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series, we should receive more information in the coming days, considering new Redmi Note phones are usually unveiled in October.