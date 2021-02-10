Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series launch in India confirmed for March 2021

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series India launch has been confirmed. The Redmi Note 10 series launch in India is slated for March 2021. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro under the upcoming series.

The teaser invite does not reveal much about the upcoming Redmi smartphone. However, details about the two rumoured Redmi smartphones launching in India have leaked in the past.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 series at an aggressive pricing. The tipster previously leaked the storage and colour options of the two smartphones.

Redmi Note 10 Pro will come Bronze, Blue, and Grey colour options. The device will be launched in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB RAM options. The standard Redmi Note 10 will come in White, Green, and Grey colour options. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications leaked in the past also reveal that the device will come with a 120Hz IPS LCD. It is also rumoured to get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The same SoC is found on the Poco X3 (Review).

It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Xiaomi is also expected to pack a massive 5,050 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

More details about the devices should surface in the coming days.