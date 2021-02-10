MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series launch in India confirmed for March 2021

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro under the upcoming series.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series India launch has been confirmed. The Redmi Note 10 series launch in India is slated for March 2021. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro under the upcoming series.

The teaser invite does not reveal much about the upcoming Redmi smartphone. However, details about the two rumoured Redmi smartphones launching in India have leaked in the past.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 series at an aggressive pricing. The tipster previously leaked the storage and colour options of the two smartphones.

Redmi Note 10 Pro will come Bronze, Blue, and Grey colour options. The device will be launched in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB RAM options. The standard Redmi Note 10 will come in White, Green, and Grey colour options. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications leaked in the past also reveal that the device will come with a 120Hz IPS LCD. It is also rumoured to get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The same SoC is found on the Poco X3 (Review). 

Close

Related stories

It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Xiaomi is also expected to pack a massive 5,050 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

More details about the devices should surface in the coming days.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Feb 10, 2021 12:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.