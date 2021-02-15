MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series launch date in India tipped for March 10 as per leaked Amazon India listing

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 series in 4G and 5G variants.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

Redmi Note 10 series India launch is confirmed for March 2021. Xiaomi is yet to announced the official Redmi Note 10 series launch date in India. A new report now claims that Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch will be hosted on March 10.

The report from GizmoChina reveals that Xiaomi will host the Redmi Note 10 launch in India on March 10. The upcoming mid-range smartphones will come in 4G and 5G variants, as per a leaked Amazon listing.

The listing does not reveal much about the two devices. However, details about the two rumoured Redmi smartphones launching in India have leaked in the past. Xiaomi is said to launch the Redmi Note 10 series at aggressive pricing.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will come with Bronze, Blue, and Grey colour options. The device will be launched in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB RAM options. The standard Redmi Note 10 will come in White, Green, and Grey colour options. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 10 in 4GB +64GB, 6GB + 64GB storage configurations. 

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications leaked in the past also reveal that the device will come with a 120Hz IPS LCD. It is also rumoured to get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The same SoC is found on the Poco X3 (Review).  The 5G variant could feature the Snapdragon 750G SoC found on the Mi 10i. 

It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Xiaomi is also expected to pack a massive 5,050 mAh battery with support for fast charging.
TAGS: #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Feb 15, 2021 10:12 am

