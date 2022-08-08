English
    Xiaomi Redmi K50 Extreme Edition with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launching soon

    While previous reports have suggested that the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will use a 200 MP primary camera, the latest reports hint at a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary camera.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

    Xiaomi is gearing up to add yet another smartphone to its Redmi K50 line-up in China. The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition is the latest entrant to the series and follows the launch of the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Gaming, and Redmi K50i.

    Now, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition is hitting shelves in China soon. While no official launch date for the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition has been confirmed, the company has confirmed that it will run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform.

    As of now, there is no word about the availability of the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition outside China, although the device is expected to launch sometime this month. The company might provide an official launch date for the phone on August 11 during Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun’s annual speech.

    The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition was recently spotted on Geekbench by 91mobiles. The phone managed a single-core 1339 points and a multi-core score of 4389 points on the benchmarking platform. The listing also suggests that the phone will come with up to 12GB of RAM. It will also run on Android 12 with the MIUI skin on top.

    While previous reports have suggested that the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will use a 200 MP primary camera, the latest reports hint at a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary camera. The phone is also expected to feature an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP depth or a 2 MP macro unit.

    The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition could also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The phone will likely get an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. We will provide more information about the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition’s launch in China soon.
