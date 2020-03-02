Xiaomi Redmi K30 series surpasses one million units shipped in China

Chinese device-maker Xiaomi introduced the Redmi K20 series as the most premium offering under the “Redmi” branding last year. In December 2019, the company unveiled the vanilla Redmi K30 in both 4G and 5G variants in China. Now, the company has confirmed that it has sold over one million units since the December 2019 launch.

According to Xiaomi's official Weibo account, the one million units sold include the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G handsets. The number of Redmi K30 unit sold is quite impressive, considering the significant market slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

While Xiaomi is the biggest player in India’s smartphone market, its share in the Chinese market pales in comparison to Huawei and Vivo. However, the demand for 5G smartphones in China has been steadily rising in the past couple of months, and Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 5G offers an affordable alternative, with a starting price of just CNY 1,999 (Approx. Rs 20,900).

The Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G officially arrived on December 10, while the former was unveiled earlier this month in India, rebranded as the Poco X2. The Redmi K30 and Poco X2 pack a ton of premium mid-range specs including a 120Hz display, a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and a 4,500 mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

The one difference between the 4G and 5G models of the Redmi K30 series is that the former packs a Snapdragon 730G chipset, while the latter is equipped with a Snapdragon 765 SoC paired with a 5G modem. The Redmi K30 4G variant is rebranded as the Poco X2 in India at a different price tag, but Xiaomi is not factoring in Poco X2 sales in its one million figure, which means the overall shipments could be even more.