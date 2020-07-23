App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom dethrones OnePlus 8 Pro in DxOMark's camera testing

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom managed an overall camera score of 120 points.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 Pro earlier this year in March. While the Redmi K30 Pro was unveiled in some countries as the Poco F2 Pro, the K30 Pro Zoom was exclusively unveiled in China. Now, months after its launch, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom has just passed through DxOMark’s rigorous testing.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom managed an overall camera score of 120 points, managing to surpass the OnePlus 8 Pro with 119 points and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus with 118 points. The score also puts it right under the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom managed 129 points in the photo department and a 101-video score. DxOMark found that the K30 Pro did an excellent job in autofocus speeds, white balance accuracy, exposure, and amount of detail in both standard and zoom shots in outdoor settings. While the main camera performed well, the ultrawide camera was found lacking, especially when it came to dealing with noise and dynamic range.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom boasts a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP telephoto shooter, a 13 MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The 64 MP primary and 8 MP telephoto cameras offer optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone can record video in 8K resolution at 30fps and 4K video at 60fps. You can check out DxOMark’s full review of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom's camera setup here.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 08:16 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

