Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro launching on March 24: Everything we know so far

After several teasers and rumours, the successor to the Redmi K20 Pro has finally got an official launch date in China. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will arrive in China on March 24.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and will support 5G connectivity. The standard Redmi K30 and K30 5G sport a 120Hz IPS LCD screen. However, the teaser image for the Redmi K30 Pro suggests that the phone will have a notch-less display, similar to the Redmi K20 Pro. The K30 Pro will also get a high refresh rate OLED display.

A recent teaser posted on the official Redmi Weibo account also confirms memory standards of the Redmi K30 Pro. The post suggests that the Redmi K30 Pro will offer UFS 3.1 storage, which is a step up over the current UFS 3.0 prevalent in flagships. In addition to UFS 3.1 storage, the Redmi K30 Pro will also get LPDDR5 RAM standards, similar to that on the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

In addition to memory standards, the cooling technology used in the Redmi K30 Pro was also detailed. The K30 Pro will have custom VC liquid cooling technology. It will use a 3,435 square millimetres heat sink.

The official Redmi Weibo handle also shows off the back of the phone, confirming a quad-camera setup on the back. The four cameras on the back are housed in a circular module with a LED flash module underneath. The image also confirms a headphone jack. You can expect more details about the Redmi K30 Pro in the days building up to the official launch.

Considering the Redmi K30 4G arrived in India as the Poco X2; the Redmi K30 Pro could be unveiled in the country as the Poco F2 or Poco X2 Pro.