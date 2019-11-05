Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G will be powered by a MediaTek chipset

Xiaomi only recently unveiled the Redmi K20 series mid-way through 2019, and the phones have made serious headway in price-conscious markets by delivering top-end specs at affordable prices. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi K30 would arrive with 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi GM Lu Weibing confirmed that the Redmi K30 would be 5G-enabled at a small press conference, while also displaying a teaser image of the device. But more on that later.

A recent post on Chinese social media website Weibo claimed that the Redmi K30 5G will feature a 5G MediaTek chipset.

MediaTek confirmed a 5G mobile platform in development at Computex 2019. While there is very little known about MediaTek’s 5G chipset, the company has confirmed that it will be a flagship-grade SoC. It will also be built on the 7nm manufacturing process and is expected to be cheaper than the competition.

The 5G MediaTek chipset will first arrive in European and Chinese markets where 5G is readily available. It seems that the upcoming Redmi K30 will continue the Redmi K20 series’ legacy of offering a flagship experience at a reasonable price, considering the flagship 5G MediaTek chip is expected to be considerably less than its Qualcomm counterpart.

However, competition in the 5G market is about to heat up as Qualcomm has also announced that it will be bringing 5G chipsets to its Snapdragon 600, 700, and 800 series.