you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C launched with 5,000 mAh battery and MediaTek SoCs

The Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C are priced at EUR 99 (Roughly Rs 8,500) and EUR 119 (Roughly Rs 10,200), respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi recently held a massive product keynote that saw the launch of several new ecosystem products. Along with a number of ecosystem products, Xiaomi also unveiled global pricing for the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C. Both the budget devices were previously launched in Malaysia.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Specs

The Redmi 9C is one of the few smartphones to feature a MediaTek G35 SoC, the only other one being the Realme C11. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over microUSB. The device sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch.

Close

The notch houses a 5 MP selfie shooter. On the back, you get a 13 MP primary shooter, 5 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. The Redmi 9C is priced at EUR 119 (Roughly Rs 10,200) for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model, while the top-end 3GB/64GB model costs EUR 139 (Roughly Rs 11,200). Colour options for the Redmi 9C, include grey, orange, and blue.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Specs

The Redmi 9A is powered by the budget MediaTek G25 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The Redmi 9A features the same 5,000 mAh battery and 6.53-inch display as the Redmi 9C. It runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.

The Redmi 9A also gets a 5 MP selfie camera housed in a waterdrop notch, while the device boasts a single 13 MP camera on the back. The Redmi 9A is only available in a single variant at EUR 99 (Roughly Rs 8,500). The device is available in grey, blue, and green colour options. Xiaomi is yet to confirm global availability of the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

