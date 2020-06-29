App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C launching on June 30: Everything we know so far

Both phones promise to deliver big batteries and large screens at an extremely affordable price.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch two new budget smartphones tomorrow. The Chinese device maker will be unveiling the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C in Malaysia tomorrow, June 30. Both phones promise to deliver big batteries and large screens at an extremely affordable price.

The poster about the launch of the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C has been uploaded on Xiaomi’s Malaysian Facebook handle. The poster only gives us an idea about the design of the front of the phone, which points to a waterdrop notch.

Other details about the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C have not been revealed just yet but are available through leaks. A known tipster, Sudhanshu previously posted a tweet in May that revealed the specs of the two devices.

According to the tweet, both phones will sport a 6.53-inch LCD panel with a 5 MP selfie shooter in the waterdrop notch. The two devices are also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. The Redmi 9A is rumoured to use a MediaTek G25 chipset. The phone will arrive with a 13 MP primary camera and an HD+ display.

The Redmi 9C is expected to get a triple camera setup on the back, including a 13 MP primary sensor, 5 MP secondary sensor, and 2 MP depth or macro camera. The Redmi 9C will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chip, the same as the Realme C11. As of now, there is no word on global availability for the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 08:17 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

