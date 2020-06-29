Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C launching on June 30: Everything we know so far

Both phones promise to deliver big batteries and large screens at an extremely affordable price.
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch two new budget smartphones tomorrow. The Chinese device maker will be unveiling the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C in Malaysia tomorrow, June 30. Both phones promise to deliver big batteries and large screens at an extremely affordable price.
The poster about the launch of the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C has been uploaded on Xiaomi’s Malaysian Facebook handle. The poster only gives us an idea about the design of the front of the phone, which points to a waterdrop notch.Other details about the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C have not been revealed just yet but are available through leaks. A known tipster, Sudhanshu previously posted a tweet in May that revealed the specs of the two devices.
Here are the full specification of Redmi 9 series. This year there will be 3 models in Redmi 9 series. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C & Redmi 9! These phones will soon launch globally as well as in India. Your take on these specs?#Redmi9A #Redmi9C #Redmi9 #Redmi9series pic.twitter.com/IWRL08Dap7
— Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) May 31, 2020
According to the tweet, both phones will sport a 6.53-inch LCD panel with a 5 MP selfie shooter in the waterdrop notch. The two devices are also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. The Redmi 9A is rumoured to use a MediaTek G25 chipset. The phone will arrive with a 13 MP primary camera and an HD+ display.