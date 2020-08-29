Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Realme C12: Which is the best budget smartphone for you?

India’s budget smartphone segment is getting increasingly crowded with tons of affordable handsets for consumers to choose from. However, very few brands dominate this segment like Xiaomi and Realme. We’ve narrowed it down to what we think are the two best smartphones you can buy with a 9K budget.

So without any further delays, let’s us get into the full comparison between the Redmi 9 and Realme C12.

Specs Realme C12 Redmi 9 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Mediatek Helio G35 Display 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD Memory 3GB + 32GB 4GB + 64GB / 4GB + 128GB Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 13 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 5 MP 5 MP Software Android 10, Realme UI 1.0 Android 10, MIUI 11 Battery 6,000 mAh, 10W 5,000 mAh, 10W Price Rs 8,999 Rs 8,999 / Rs 9,999

Verdict

On looking at the design and specs of both phones, there are few things to tell them apart. In terms of design, display, and camera setup, both the Realme C12 and Redmi 9 are pretty evenly matched. However, we did find a couple of differences between the two devices.

First off, the Realme C12 has a bigger battery than the Redmi 9. Additionally, both phones also use different software skin over Android. If you are used to MIUI, then the software won’t be an issue, but if you are looking for a cleaner software experience, we suggest going with the C12. The one area where Xiaomi does have the advantage is that it offers more RAM and storage for the same price.

We prefer the extra RAM and storage on the Redmi 9 over the bigger battery on the Realme C12, primarily because draining a 5,000 mAh battery is hard enough, so it shouldn’t affect day-to-day usage. However, the extra RAM and storage is a big plus in Xiaomi’s corner. But if we had to pick one, we would go with the Realme C12 simply for the superior software experience.