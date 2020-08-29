172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|xiaomi-redmi-9-vs-realme-c12-which-is-the-best-budget-smartphone-for-you-5772091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Realme C12: Which is the best budget smartphone for you?

Read on for our full comparison between the Redmi 9 and Realme C12.

Carlsen Martin

India’s budget smartphone segment is getting increasingly crowded with tons of affordable handsets for consumers to choose from. However, very few brands dominate this segment like Xiaomi and Realme. We’ve narrowed it down to what we think are the two best smartphones you can buy with a 9K budget.

So without any further delays, let’s us get into the full comparison between the Redmi 9 and Realme C12.

Realme C12 vs Redmi 9
SpecsRealme C12Redmi 9
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35Mediatek Helio G35
Display6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD
Memory3GB + 32GB4GB + 64GB / 4GB + 128GB
Rear Camera13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP13 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera5 MP5 MP
SoftwareAndroid 10, Realme UI 1.0Android 10, MIUI 11
Battery6,000 mAh, 10W5,000 mAh, 10W
PriceRs 8,999Rs 8,999 / Rs 9,999

Verdict

Close

On looking at the design and specs of both phones, there are few things to tell them apart. In terms of design, display, and camera setup, both the Realme C12 and Redmi 9 are pretty evenly matched. However, we did find a couple of differences between the two devices.

related news

First off, the Realme C12 has a bigger battery than the Redmi 9. Additionally, both phones also use different software skin over Android. If you are used to MIUI, then the software won’t be an issue, but if you are looking for a cleaner software experience, we suggest going with the C12. The one area where Xiaomi does have the advantage is that it offers more RAM and storage for the same price.

We prefer the extra RAM and storage on the Redmi 9 over the bigger battery on the Realme C12, primarily because draining a 5,000 mAh battery is hard enough, so it shouldn’t affect day-to-day usage. However, the extra RAM and storage is a big plus in Xiaomi’s corner. But if we had to pick one, we would go with the Realme C12 simply for the superior software experience.
First Published on Aug 29, 2020 07:44 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones #Xiaomi

