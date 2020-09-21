172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|xiaomi-redmi-9-set-to-go-on-sale-on-1200-pm-today-via-amazon-india-and-mi-com-check-price-and-specifications-5864041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi 9 set to go on sale on 12:00 pm today via Amazon India and Mi.com: Check price and specifications

The Redmi 9 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.

Moneycontrol News

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is set to go on sale later today. The Redmi 9 debuted in India last month in the country’s sub-10K market. The Redmi 9 features a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a dual-rear camera setup on the back.

Redmi 9 Price in India

The Redmi 9 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, while the 4GB/128GB model costs Rs 9,999. The Redmi 9 will go on sale on Amazon India and Mi.com later today at 12:00 pm (IST).

Redmi 9 Specs

The Redmi 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC that uses 12nm technology. The processor is backed by up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The Redmi 9 packs a 5000 mAh that supports 10W charge through a micro USB charging port.

The handset sports a 6.35-inch IPS HD+ display with 720x1600p resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The waterdrop notch on the top of the device houses a 5MP selfie camera. For optics, the Redmi 9 features a dual-camera setup that comprises of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Connectivity options of the Redmi 9 include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB port, dual-band WiFi, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, GPS, etc. The smartphone also boasts memory expansion of up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The Redmi 9 is available in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options.

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 09:59 am

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi #Xiaomi Redmi 9

