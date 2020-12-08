PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power, Mi 4K QLED TV to be launched in India soon

While the launch date for the Redmi 9 Power is yet to be confirmed, the Mi QLED TV is arriving on December 16.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 08:18 PM IST

The year 2020 has almost come to a close, but Chinese OEM Xiaomi isn’t done with its annual smartphone launches in India. The smartphone maker recently teased the launch of the Redmi 9 Power in the country.

The Redmi 9 Power was teased on both the company’s official website and Twitter. Xiaomi has confirmed that the phone will feature a 48 MP primary camera and support fast charging. No other details of the phone have been revealed, although it is expected to be launched on December 15.


The dedicated page on the company’s official website claims that the Redmi 9 Power will feature a “Power Packed Battery” and a “Power Packed Processor”. The page also confirms the presence of a Snapdragon chipset. While there is no concrete information, the Redmi 9 Power could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which arrived in China a couple of weeks ago.

Beyond the launch of the Redmi 9 Power, Xiaomi has also confirmed the launch of the Mi QLED 4K TV in India, which is set to arrive on December 16.
As of now, details of the Mi QLED TV are relatively scarce, although we know that it will support HDR10+, HDR10, and Dolby Vision and use a quantum-dot LED display, which is a step-up from the current LED panel.
TAGS: #smartphones #TV #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 8, 2020 08:18 pm

