Xiaomi Redmi 9 listed on retailer website before official launch; specifications, price and storage options revealed

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is rumoured to be launched on June 25. While there is no official confirmation about the launch yet, the specifications of Redmi 9 have been leaked via a retailer listing. The leak also reveals the storage variants and pricing of the Redmi 9.

Redmi 9 will be launched in the Philippines for PHP 7,350 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the 3GB + 32GB variant, according to a listing on Lazada. The 4GB + 64GB variant will be priced at PHP 7,990 ( roughly Rs 12,100). Redmi 9 will be available in three colour options, namely Grey, Purple, and Green.

For the specifications, Redmi 9 will feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Dot Drop display, which means the waterdrop notch is here to stay. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is also found on the Realme Narzo 10 (Review).

As mentioned earlier, Redmi 9 will have 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal memory.

On the back, there will be a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The fingerprint scanner will be mounted below the vertically-aligned camera module.

For selfies, Redmi 9 will feature an 8MP front camera housed inside the notch.

The smartphone will also pack a beefy 5,020 mAh battery, which will add majorly to the total 198 grams weight and 9.1mm thickness. Redmi 9 will support 18W fast charging. However, it is unknown if Xiaomi will pack the fast charging adapter in the box.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy