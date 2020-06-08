App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi 9 listed on retailer website before official launch; specifications, price and storage options revealed

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will make its way to India soon after its international debut

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is rumoured to be launched on June 25. While there is no official confirmation about the launch yet, the specifications of Redmi 9 have been leaked via a retailer listing. The leak also reveals the storage variants and pricing of the Redmi 9.

Redmi 9 will be launched in the Philippines for PHP 7,350 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the 3GB + 32GB variant, according to a listing on Lazada. The 4GB + 64GB variant will be priced at PHP 7,990 ( roughly Rs 12,100). Redmi 9 will be available in three colour options, namely Grey, Purple, and Green.

For the specifications, Redmi 9 will feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Dot Drop display, which means the waterdrop notch is here to stay. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is also found on the Realme Narzo 10 (Review).

Close

As mentioned earlier, Redmi 9 will have 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal memory.

related news

On the back, there will be a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The fingerprint scanner will be mounted below the vertically-aligned camera module.

For selfies, Redmi 9 will feature an 8MP front camera housed inside the notch.

The smartphone will also pack a beefy 5,020 mAh battery, which will add majorly to the total 198 grams weight and 9.1mm thickness. Redmi 9 will support 18W fast charging. However, it is unknown if Xiaomi will pack the fast charging adapter in the box.

The launch date of Xiaomi Redmi 9 is yet to be revealed. The smartphone will make its way to India soon after its international debut. Meanwhile, Xiaomi will launch a new laptop on June 11 in India. 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Karnataka: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Karnataka: What is allowed, what is not

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.