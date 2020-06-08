Xiaomi Redmi 9 listed on retailer website before official launch; specifications, price and storage options revealed

Xiaomi Redmi 9 will make its way to India soon after its international debut
The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is rumoured to be launched on June 25. While there is no official confirmation about the launch yet, the specifications of Redmi 9 have been leaked via a retailer listing. The leak also reveals the storage variants and pricing of the Redmi 9.
Redmi 9 will be launched in the Philippines for PHP 7,350 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the 3GB + 32GB variant, according to a listing on Lazada. The 4GB + 64GB variant will be priced at PHP 7,990 ( roughly Rs 12,100). Redmi 9 will be available in three colour options, namely Grey, Purple, and Green.
For the specifications, Redmi 9 will feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Dot Drop display, which means the waterdrop notch is here to stay. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is also found on the Realme Narzo 10 (Review).
As mentioned earlier, Redmi 9 will have 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal memory.
On the back, there will be a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The fingerprint scanner will be mounted below the vertically-aligned camera module.
For selfies, Redmi 9 will feature an 8MP front camera housed inside the notch.
The smartphone will also pack a beefy 5,020 mAh battery, which will add majorly to the total 198 grams weight and 9.1mm thickness. Redmi 9 will support 18W fast charging. However, it is unknown if Xiaomi will pack the fast charging adapter in the box.The launch date of Xiaomi Redmi 9 is yet to be revealed. The smartphone will make its way to India soon after its international debut. Meanwhile, Xiaomi will launch a new laptop on June 11 in India.