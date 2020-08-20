Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed on August 27

Xiaomi has confirmed the Redmi 9 launch date in India. The budget smartphone will be unveiled in India on August 27.

Redmi 9 India launch details

Redmi 9 India variant will be launched on August 27. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi 9 will be available on sale via Amazon India.

The time of the launch event will be announced in the coming days.

Redmi 9 India specifications (expected)

Redmi India’s Twitter post so far only confirms that Redmi 9 will have ‘more RAM’. Considering the company’s trend of offering minimum 4GB RAM, we can expect the Redmi 9 to come with a 4GB + 64GB storage configuration at least.

Redmi 9 will sit below the Redmi 9 Prime (first impressions) in India. We can expect Xiaomi to launch Redmi 9 as a budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India. The smartphone is likely to be a rebranded Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C launched internationally.

Redmi 9A specifications

Redmi 9A is powered by the budget MediaTek G25 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The Redmi 9A features the same 5,000 mAh battery and 6.53-inch display as the Redmi 9C. It runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.

Redmi 9A also gets a 5 MP selfie camera housed in a waterdrop notch, while the device boasts a single 13 MP camera on the back. Redmi 9A is only available in a single variant at EUR 99 (Roughly Rs 8,500). The device is available in grey, blue, and green colour options.

Redmi 9C specifications

The Redmi 9C is one of the few smartphones to feature a MediaTek G35 SoC, the only other one being the Realme C11. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over micro-USB. The device sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch.

The notch houses a 5 MP selfie shooter. On the back, you get a 13 MP primary shooter, 5 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. The Redmi 9C is priced at EUR 119 (Roughly Rs 10,200) for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model, while the top-end 3GB/64GB model costs EUR 139 (Roughly Rs 11,200). Colour options for the Redmi 9C, include grey, orange, and blue.