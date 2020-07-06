App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi 8 4GB/64GB variant receives another price hike in India: Check out the latest price here

The Rs 300 hike means the Redmi 8 will now cost Rs 9,799.

Xiaomi has once again hiked the price of the Redmi 8 in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has made another revision to the price of the Redmi 8 after last month’s price hike. However, the price has only been increased for the 4GB/64GB variant of the Redmi 8.

For now, it is unclear why Xiaomi has hiked the price of the Redmi 8 but this takes the price of the device up to Rs 9,799 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The Redmi 8 first launched for Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB/32GB configuration, while the 4GB/64GB model costs Rs 8,999.

The previous hike of Rs 500, saw the price of the Redmi 8 (4GB/64GB) go up to Rs 9,499. Now, the Rs 300 increase means the Redmi 8 will now cost Rs 9,799. The price hike was first spotted by 91Mobiles and confirmed by Gadget 360.

Close

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Specifications

related news

The Redmi 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The Redmi 8 sports a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The notch on the screen houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. On the back, the Redmi 8 gets a 12-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and is one of the cheapest phones to support fast charging, 18W to be precise. The Redmi 8 runs MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie and is set to receive an Android 10 update soon.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.