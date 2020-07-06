Xiaomi Redmi 8 4GB/64GB variant receives another price hike in India: Check out the latest price here

Xiaomi has once again hiked the price of the Redmi 8 in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has made another revision to the price of the Redmi 8 after last month’s price hike. However, the price has only been increased for the 4GB/64GB variant of the Redmi 8.

For now, it is unclear why Xiaomi has hiked the price of the Redmi 8 but this takes the price of the device up to Rs 9,799 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The Redmi 8 first launched for Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB/32GB configuration, while the 4GB/64GB model costs Rs 8,999.

The previous hike of Rs 500, saw the price of the Redmi 8 (4GB/64GB) go up to Rs 9,499. Now, the Rs 300 increase means the Redmi 8 will now cost Rs 9,799. The price hike was first spotted by 91Mobiles and confirmed by Gadget 360.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Specifications

The Redmi 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The Redmi 8 sports a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The notch on the screen houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. On the back, the Redmi 8 gets a 12-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and is one of the cheapest phones to support fast charging, 18W to be precise. The Redmi 8 runs MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie and is set to receive an Android 10 update soon.