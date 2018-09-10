Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro first sale begins on September 11; check out price, specs, offers and where to buy

Chinese device maker Xiaomi’s latest budget offering Redmi 6 Pro will go on sale for the first time on September 11. The mid-range phone will be available on Amazon.in and MI’s official website mi.com from noon.

Amazon has already setup an exclusive page where interested users can click on ‘Notify Me’ tab to be informed when the sale begins.

The smartphone was launched by the company at an event held last week where it launched two more models - Redmi 6, Redmi 6A. The device will be available in 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage variants and will cost Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

As part of the launch, Amazon is offering a flat Rs 500 discount if a user buys the phone using HDFC Debit/Credit cards.

Redmi 6 Pro Specifications

Redmi 6 Pro is a mid-range smartphone with a 5.84 inch notched screen. The display comes with FHD+ resolution of 1080x2280p with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and pixel density of 432ppi. The device is slightly on the heavier side and weighs in 178 grams along with dimensions of 149.33mm x 71.68mm x 8.75mm.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with eight cores and a clocking rate of 2.0 GHz. The device comes in two variants; 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The memory can be further expanded using the dedicated microSD slot. Redmi 6 Pro runs on Android 8 Oreo with MIUI 9.6 skin out-of-the-box with MIUI 10 upgrade on the way in a few months.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with 12MP + 5MP sensors with an aperture rate of f/2.2. The camera has features such as AI Portrait Mode, Background Blurring, PDAF, HDR, Low light photo enhancement along with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The smartphone features a 5MP front camera with portrait mode.

On the connectivity front, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE SIM cards simultaneously. Apart from that, the phone supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 along with features such as Wi-Fi Direct. The device is powered by a massive 4,000 mAh battery and has security measures such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Face Unlock capability. It is available in Red, Gold, Blue and Black colours.