Xiaomi Redmi 10A launch in India confirmed for April 20

Xiaomi is launching a new smartphone in its budget series in India. The Redmi 10A is arriving in India later this week on April 20. Xiaomi has set up an official page for the upcoming Redmi 10A, while the phone has also been listed on Amazon India.

The Redmi 10A is launching in India on April 20 and will go on sale on Amazon India. While Xiaomi has only unveiled details about the Redmi 10A’s design in the country, the phone was unveiled in China last month.

The dedicated microsite for the Redmi 10A confirms that the phone will feature a waterdrop notch. It will also pack a large battery that will offer “two-day battery” life. The Redmi 10A will also feature an EVOL design for a comfortable grip and a square-shaped camera island on the back. Since the Redmi 10A was already unveiled in China, its specifications are available.

In China, the Redmi 10A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with the PowerVR8320 GPU. It sports a 6.53 inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with 400 nits of peak brightness. The phone will also come equipped with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

For optics, the Redmi 10A gets a 13 MP single rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. The phone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. The Redmi 10A packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Redmi 10A also features 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and more.