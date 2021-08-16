Xiaomi Redmi 10 will feature 50 MP quad-camera setup and 90Hz FHD+ display, full specs leaked through accidental blog post

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi 10 soon. The launch of the company’s latest entry-level smartphone was accidentally confirmed by Xiaomi through an official blog post, before an official confirmation from the company.



Experience the smooth and fast 90Hz AdaptiveSync display of #Redmi10, which also saves battery! #LevelUppic.twitter.com/vUVmPVwgI0

Xiaomi took to its global Twitter handle to provide some key specs as well as the design of the upcoming Redmi 10.

The two tweets confirm that the Redmi 10 will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. While Xiaomi hasn't provided details about the panel, it will use an LCD screen. The phone will also feature a 50 MP quad-camera setup on the back. Xiaomi also noted that the phone will feature a dual-speaker setup.

Given the Redmi series entry-level pricing, the current specs seem game-changing in the segment. While Xiaomi hasn't confirmed all the specs of the device, the blog post, first spotted by XDA Developers, confirmed all the details of the device. The post has since been taken down.

Redmi 10 Expected Specs

As per the report, the Redmi 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, which is a big bump up from last year's Helio G35. Additionally, the phone will be offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM options and 64GB and 128GB storage options. The phone is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W charger included in the box. As mentioned before the phone will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the phone will get a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera will be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader and run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The phone will come in Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue colours.