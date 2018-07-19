Xiaomi President Lin Bin reveals Mi Max 3's specifications

Xiaomi President Lin Bin on his Weibo handle announced the arrival of new Mi Max 3 smartphone, to be launched in China on July 19. The Mi Max 3 will have a larger battery than Mi Max 2 with quick charging feature. Its specifications were confirmed by Lin and he also showed the colour variants - blue, black and gold.

As reported by The Mobile Indian, the Mi Max 3 has an enhanced battery, screen, SoC and cameras compared to the previous version Xiaomi Mi Max 2. The Mi Max 3 sports a large screen size of 6.9 inches with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone will be powered by the 14nm Snapdragon 636 SoC.

The smartphone will have a dual camera feature with the 5-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. The primary sensor will also offer Dual Pixel autofocus. The primary sensor will offer features like 1.4 μm pixels. The smartphone will have the 8-megapixel camera for the front. It will have a soft-light LED for selfies. It will also offer artificial intelligence features like face recognition, 206 scenes, bokeh effect, voice assistant and face unlock.

There will be two different variants of the smartphone. One will be 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The other will be 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Quick Charge 3.0 will ensure fast charging of the battery. It is the first version in the series to support dual cameras.

The company has put an image of the smartphone on its Weibo account asking the people to guess the price of the new smartphone. The premium version of the smartphone will not have a higher price than 1,999 Yuan. The prices have not been confirmed yet.

Mi Max 3 will be launched on Thursday.