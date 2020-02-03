Xiaomi Poco X2 launching tomorrow: Here's everything you need to know about the flagship killer

At the time of its launch, Xiaomi’s Poco F1 brought a flagship-grade performance at never-before-seen prices. Fast-forward to today and Poco has emerged as an independent brand, ready to launch the first smartphone under its new identity. However, the Xiaomi spin off-brand has revealed multiple aspects of the next Poco phone, arriving February 4.

Before getting into the details about the features and specifications, the brand has confirmed that the next Poco phone will be called the Poco X2 as opposed to the Poco F2. The explanation provided by the brand is that it doesn’t want cash in on the Poco F1’s popularity.

Before we get into the specifications, it is worth noting that the Poco X2 looks like a rebranded 4G Redmi K30, which was unveiled in China in December last year, and here’s why.

Firstly, the Poco X2 is expected to get an IPS LCD panel with a confirmed 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, another teaser on the official Twitter handle shows a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Moreover, the centre camera alignment on the back of the phone is also similar to that of the Redmi K30. Then there’s the 27W fast charging support, identical to that of the K30. Lastly, a listing for a Poco device on India’s BIS certification website indicates a similar model number as the Redmi K30 5G.



Other Poco X2 specifications are unknown, but if the two devices are identical, which seems more likely with every teaser the brand releases on Twitter, then we may have a pretty good idea about what to expect on the Poco X2.

Unlike the Poco F1, which ran on the Snapdragon 845 chipset, the Poco X2 will likely pack a mid-tier Snapdragon 730G SoC. The phone will also get an improved cooling system, designed for gaming. It will run on Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin and pack a 4,500 mAh battery.

The Poco X2 will get a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary Sony sensor at the helm. The other camera sensors will include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the phone may get a similar dual-camera setup as the Redmi K30. The dual-punch notch is expected to house a 20-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi K30 4G is available in China for little under Rs 20,000, which leads us to believe the Poco X2 might arrive at a similar price. Poco also compared camera samples of the Poco X2 with that of the Realme X2, which starts at Rs 16,999 in India, which confirms the device the Poco X2 will compete with. This leads us to believe that the Poco X2’s price in India might not exceed 20K.