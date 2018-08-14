App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi POCO F1 to launch in India on August 22

Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO is set to launch its first smartphone POCO F1 in India on August 22

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO is set to launch its first smartphone POCO F1 in India on August 22.

The official POCO Facebook and Twitter pages are already sending out teasers of its first — the POCO F1 smartphone.

According to reports, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor.

POCO F1 is rumoured to feature a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with a notch, RAM size of either 6GB or 8GB, dual rear cameras with a combination of 12MP+5MP, 20MP front-facing camera and 4000mAh battery with a liquid cooling system.

The device will run on Android Oreo operating system and is expected to have storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Hanging on to Xiaomi's tradition, POCO F1 is expected to be priced at around Rs 24,999.

The pricing range is expected to give POCO F1 an advantage over its rival OnePlus 6, which is priced at Rs 34,999 for its base model and at Rs 39,999 for its top-end model.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 09:21 pm

