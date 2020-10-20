Xiaomi planning to launch compact smartphone like iPhone 12 mini under the Redmi brand

Apple unveiled four new iPhones last week, including an ultra-compact iPhone 12 mini. The unveiling of the iPhone 12 mini suggests that there might still be a market for compact phones. Now, one Android smartphone manufacturer may be looking to step into the compact phone game.

Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi, took to Weibo to reveal that Xiaomi may have plans to enter the compact phone space in the near future. Weibing’s post suggests that Redmi want to produce a ‘mini’ smartphone. However, he has warned that battery capacity might be an issue on a compact smartphone as reducing the size of a phone will directly impact the size of its battery.

The iPhone 12 mini’s 2,227 mAh battery was revealed through a recent certification reported by Tecnoblog. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, features a larger frame and reportedly gets a 2,815 mAh battery.

Weibing did not confirm whether the company will be manufacturing a Redmi phone with a small screen, although the company might have to compromise on battery life if they go ahead with it. The Redmi Note 10 series is set to be the latest launch from the company. So, if we are to see a Redmi Note 10 ‘mini’ anytime soon, we might receive more information sooner rather than later.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini brings the same utility as the iPhone 12 in a relatively smaller package. With the iPhone 12 mini, you get a 5.4-inch XDR OLED panel, a dual-camera setup, and an A14 Bionic chip, making it a pretty formidable compact phone.

Xiaomi will have to improve battery management on the software side if the company is planning to build a compact smartphone. Google has continued to stick to its compact smartphone strategy, but the company borders on the 6-inch size and gets battery just about right. However, Google’s battery management is exceptional as far as Android phones are concerned.