Xiaomi overtakes Apple, becomes world's second-largest smartphone company

Although Xiaomi saw significant growth, it was Samsung that held its throne as the world’s top smartphone manufacturer.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

Xiaomi surpassed Apple to become the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer saw an 83 percent Year-on-Year (YoY), which was the highest among the top-five companies, according to a Canalys report.

Although Xiaomi saw significant growth, it was Samsung that held its throne as the world’s top smartphone manufacturer. The South Korean tech company, which makes phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) and a bunch of popular budget and mid-range smartphones under the Galaxy M-series, A-series, had a 19 percent market share worldwide in Q2 2021. Samsung was a 15 percent YoY growth during the quarter.

Xiaomi followed second with a 17 percent market share worldwide. Its growth is credited to the increasing shipments of more than 300 percent in Latin America, 150 percent in Africa and 50 percent in Western Europe. A large portion of its smartphones shipped was 40-75 percent cheaper compared to Samsung and Apple. Phones like the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review), Mi 10i (Review), and the recently launched Mi 11 Lite (Review) are already very popular in India and some other markets. That being said, Xiaomi is also pushing its premium products like the Mi 11 Ultra (Review), Mi 11X (Review) series, etc. At the current rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Xiaomi overtakes Samsung to become the world’s number one smartphone brand.

Apple slipped down to the third spot with a one percent YoY growth while capturing a 14 percent market share of the worldwide smartphone market. The company’s iPhone 12 (Review) series has received a good response from consumers. However, sales might see a small dip as people look forward to the iPhone 13 series rumoured to launch in September.

The next two spots were held by OPPO and Vivo, who had a 10 percent market share each.
#Apple #Oppo #Samsung #Vivo #Xiaomi
first published: Jul 16, 2021 09:21 am

