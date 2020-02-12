Xiaomi, Oppo confirm MWC 2020 participation amid other withdrawals

As we get closer to the scheduled start of the Mobile World Congress 2020 on February 24, several tech giants announced their withdrawal from the event. Xiaomi and Oppo, on the other hand, have confirmed their presence at the 'mecca of smartphone tech events'.

Xiaomi stated it is working closely with the MWC's governing body the GSMA, to ensure personal and product safety measures during the event.

"With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-2019), we would like to inform our fans, media friends, partners and users that the health and safety of everyone is a top priority for us at Xiaomi," the statement read.

Xiaomi also said that it will adhere to the updated guidelines set by MWC, such as sourcing of booth staff from the company’s European offices and disinfecting all displayed products on a frequent basis. It also said that all employees attending the event will be checked for symptoms 14 days before the event begins.



To all Mi fans, users, partners and media friends, Xiaomi will attend #MWC2020 Barcelona as planned.

To all Mi fans, users, partners and media friends, Xiaomi will attend MWC2020 Barcelona as planned.

In order to align with personal and product safety measures during MWC, Xiaomi is committed to following all recommended guidelines. Thank you.

"Xiaomi is committed to following all recommended guidelines," the company tweeted.

The Chinese manufacturer is scheduled to launch its new smartphones, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, on February 23.

Meanwhile, Oppo has on its website listed out the measures it is taking to avoid the spread of Covid-19.