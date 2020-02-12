App
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi, Oppo confirm MWC 2020 participation amid other withdrawals

Xiaomi also said that it is taking effective recommended measures to safeguard the health of its employees, media attendees, partners and users at the event.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

As we get closer to the scheduled start of the Mobile World Congress 2020  on February 24, several tech giants announced their withdrawal from the event. Xiaomi and Oppo, on the other hand, have confirmed their presence at the 'mecca of smartphone tech events'.

Xiaomi stated it is working closely with the MWC's governing body the GSMA, to ensure personal and product safety measures during the event.

"With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-2019), we would like to inform our fans, media friends, partners and users that the health and safety of everyone is a top priority for us at Xiaomi," the statement read.

Close

Xiaomi also said that it will adhere to the updated guidelines set by MWC, such as sourcing of booth staff from the company’s European offices and disinfecting all displayed products on a frequent basis. It also said that all employees attending the event will be checked for symptoms 14 days before the event begins.

related news

"Xiaomi is committed to following all recommended guidelines," the company tweeted.

The Chinese manufacturer is scheduled to launch its new smartphones, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, on February 23.

Meanwhile, Oppo has on its website listed out the measures it is taking to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Vivo has joined the list of companies withdrawing from MWC Barcelona 2020. The company, in a statement, said, "Vivo has closely monitored the outbreak and continuously evaluating planned activities. The health and safety of our employees and the public are our top priority. Based on the present situation, we have decided to withdraw from our debut at MWC 2020 and other related events later this month in Barcelona, Spain."

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #gadgets #MWC 2020 #Oppo #smartphones #Vivo #Xiaomi

