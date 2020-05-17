Xiaomi offers pre-order benefits of up to Rs 5,499 on Mi 10 smartphone: All you need to know

Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi unveiled its flagship smartphone Mi 10 in India earlier this month. The smartphone is available in 8GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/256GB storage options and has been priced Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively.

While the device is set to go on sale May 18, users can pre-order it on Xiaomi’s official website mi.com and Flipkart.

Buyers who opt to pre-order before May 18 can avail offers such as Mi Wireless Powerbank worth Rs 2,499 for free, cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit card, along with no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 8,333 per month on leading banks.

Here’s how to avail the offer

Step 1. In order to pre-order the smartphone, the user needs to visit Mi 10 Pre-Order Gift Card page on mi.com or Mi Store app.

Step 2. On the page, you can purchase the gift card worth Rs 1,000. Upon completion, the gift card will be sent to your registered email id.

Step 3. Users who purchase the gift card before March 17, 11.59 pm will receive an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC cards along with a coupon for purchasing Mi Wireless Power Bank for free.

The Rs 1,000 coupon can be redeemed during the purchase of the smartphone.

Mi 10 specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G sports a 6.67-inch 3D Curved E3 AMOLED display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and maximum brightness level of 1120 nits.

The smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 92.4 percent with FHD+ (1080*2340) resolution. The display features a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Xiaomi opts for a Micro DotDisplay (Punch-hole Camera Cutout) and an in-display fingerprint reader for security.

Under the hood, Mi 10 is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In order to help performance further, Xiaomi has incorporated a new cooling system that comprises of a LiquidCool 2.0 Vapor Chamber with a six-stack graphite layer and graphene surface area for thermal management.

In optics, Mi 10 sports a quad-camera setup with an OIS-assisted 108-megapixel sensor at the helm. The primary camera is paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide angle lens with a 123-degree FoV and an f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro camera and a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 depth sensor. The primary camera supports 8K video recording at 30 fps and 4K video recording at up to 60 fps. The Mi 10 5G boasts a 20-megapixel selfie shooter that is housed in the punch-hole cutout.

The smartphone packs a sizeable 4780 mAh battery that supports 30W wired and wireless fast charging along with 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone boots on Android 10 with MIUI 11 ski loaded on top. Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone supports dual mode 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6 with 2 X 2 MIMO 2.4G technology and NFC. The Mi 10 5G also promises a superior audio experience courtesy of its stereo speakers that come with LHDC Support.

The device is available in two colour options – Twilight Grey and Coral Green.