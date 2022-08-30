Xiaomi Notebook Pro and Smart TV X series launched in India: Check price, specs

Xiaomi has updated its Indian portfolio with two new launches. The Notebook Pro 120G laptop has a high resolution, high refresh rate display, while the X Series Smart TVs are aimed at people who want a 4K experience at home.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G

The 14-inch laptop has a 2K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen supports DC Dimming, and has been certified by TUV for low blue light emissions. Xiaomi says that the laptop has an aerospace grade Series 6 Aluminum chassis.

The laptop runs on Intel's 12th Generation Core i5 processor which can be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For graphics, an entry level Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU does the heavy lifting.

There is a 3 level backlit keyboard and a fingerprint scanner placed with the power button. A 720p front facing camera handles webcam duties.

For ports, the Notebook Pro has a USB Type-C port, Thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-A 3.1 port, and a HDMI 2.0 port. The device ships with a 100W charger, that Xiaomi says can charge the laptop about 50% in 35 mins.

The laptop is available in two variants - the Notebook Pro 120, which is priced at Rs 69,999 and Notebook Pro 120G, which will retail for Rs 74,999.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series

The new Smart TV X Series by Xiaomi has a bezel-less 4K display with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Xiaomi says that its Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) provides a better viewing experience.

The company says that the TV has 96.9% screen to body ratio with a metallic frame. It has 30W speakers on-board with support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS-Virtual X.

The TV uses Xiaomi's PatchWall UI, which is based on Android TV 10 and runs on a 64-bit quad core A55 SoC with 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage.

The TV is available in three variants - 43-inch for Rs 28,999, 50-inch for Rs 34,999 and 55-inches for Rs 39,999.