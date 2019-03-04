Xiaomi Note 7 Pro beware: Realme 3 Pro confirms official launch in April

Moneycontrol News

After posting several teasers online, Realme has officially announced the launch date of the Realme 3 Pro smartphone in India. The budget-smartphone would be launched in India in April and will take on the Xiaomi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M30.

Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth, who made the announcement at the launch event of Realme 3, however did not reveal any further details about the upcoming device.

The phone is said to come with a bumped up processor and camera setup. Rumours also state that the Realme 3 Pro could sport a triple camera setup.

Sheth also teased that the phone would bring fast speeds as well. The device will succeed Realme 2 Pro which can be purchased on the company's website.

The Realme 2 Pro has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display panel with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor clocking at 1.95GHz. It is paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options and comes with 64GB and 128GB storage options expandable to up to 256GB. The camera on the Realme 2 Pro is a dual camera setup of 16 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP sensor on the front. The Realme 2 Pro is priced at Rs 12,990 on Realme's website.