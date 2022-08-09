Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 foldable smartphone launching a day after Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked

Xiaomi is looking to one-up Samsung with a big foldable smartphone announcement of its own a day after the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is dropping in China this week, on August 11 alongside the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro and Pad 5 Pro.

Xiaomi’s upcoming event will take place in China on August 11 at 07:00 pm local time. Samsung is also scheduled to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10 at 07:00 pm local time. The company will also launch the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro and Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds.

The 12.4-inch Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is different from the Pad 5 Pro that was unveiled last year. Additionally, the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro has a similar rear camera island as the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Review). The company has also confirmed that its new upcoming tablet will feature a 50 MP primary camera sensor. Lastly, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is also seen in a green colour option.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro are the company’s upcoming flagship true wireless earbuds. The case features a dual-tone finish with a glossy top and matte bottom, while the earbuds themselves have a shiny gold finish. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 succeeds last year’s Mi Mix Fold.