Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 update will start hitting Mi devices globally in Q2, 2021

Xiaomi recently released the Mi 11 for global markets. With the launch of its flagship Snapdragon 888-powered phone, the Chinese smartphone maker also unveiled a new version of its MIUI skin. Xiaomi also detailed a global timeline for an international MIUI 12.5 rollout, but more on that later.

According to Xiaomi, MIUI 12.5 is an intermediate update based on MIUI 12 with a strong focus on system optimisations. The revamp of the system UI is said to reduce CPU usage was up to 22 percent, and power consumption by up to 15 percent. Xiaomi claims that this enables “frictionless performance and graphics”.

Xiaomi says that this change will be most evident with screen gestures, which should be smoother than ever. In MIUI 12.5, gestures will have their own dedicated thread, ensuring other tasks interfere with them, guaranteeing an instant response. Additionally, the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom skin also has several uninstallable system apps than its predecessors.

The first batch of Xiaomi devices that will receive MIUI 12.5 will begin Q2, 2021. The phones included in the first batch are the Mi 11, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10, and Mi 10 Pro. Starting in June, the update will roll out to the Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10T Lite, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 9.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that more smartphones will join the list of devices to receive MIUI 12.5 in the second half of the year.