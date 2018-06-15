Xiaomi Mijia's launches a new gimbal for smartphones in the Chinese market

Following the trend of adding more adventure and sports friendliness to smartphones, Mijia, a sub-brand of Xiaomi has launched a new gimbal for smartphones. Earlier, the company had launched a gimbal for action cameras as well.

Mobile phones today can do and provide the same output as many action cameras available in the market and in some cases even better than them. Mijia has provided the ever-booming smartphone industry with this necessary accessory.

The new gimbal can fit handsets up to 86 mm wide and 200 g in weight and can supply up to 5V/1.5A power to them from its 5,000 mAh battery. Also, it can last up to 16 hours without charging.

The gimbal can also be used as a power bank to charge a mobile phone. It supports up to 5V/1.5A output. It has a standard 1/4-inch screw at its base. So, if needed one can screw the gimbal on a tripod or other mounts. The gimbal itself weighs 476 grams. It has all the right qualities to assist adventure seekers to capture videos and photographs from weird angles and keep their camera steady while everyday usage.

The gimbal is based on a three-axis stabilisation technology. The company also claims that it features high precision acceleration sensor that offers real-time detection of smartphone’s position. Due to use of three-axis stabilisation, it can move and be stable at the whole 360-degrees. The gimbal is also enabled to auto follow a subject when the subject is selected in the app, the gimbal can follow it 360-degrees.

Xiaomi Mijia’s 3-axis Smartphone Gimbal has been priced at CNY 599(around Rs 6300). The new accessory will go on sale in China starting June 16 and hopefully, it will be on sale soon in India.