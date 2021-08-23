Xiaomi Mi TV 5X confirmed to launch on August 26, official teaser reveals key features

Xiaomi is going to launch a new smart TV on August 26



You ask and your TV obeys #MiTV5X is definitely the new cool

Know more here: https://t.co/di6Lxpn7d6pic.twitter.com/FcneNYO6yw — Mi TV India (@MiTVIndia) August 23, 2021

Xiaomi is going to hold an event on August 26 where it plans to launch a new Smart TV and it has begun hyping up the launch.

The Mi TV 5X will be the successor to the well received Mi TV 4X. The dedicated micro site for the event has already gone live and features a countdown that will end on August 26.



The #MiTV5X is a category-defining, one-of-a-kind product that enhances all your cinematic experience like no other

Awaken your senses with the wonder Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and indulge in an entertainment experience straight out of the future, today. #SmarterLiving2022 pic.twitter.com/2U8RSTGQll

— Mi TV India (@MiTVIndia) August 20, 2021

Narrow bezels and a metallic finish are being touted for the new TV, so is the Google Assistant integration. It will feature far-field microphones that can pick up voices from a fair distance away. The company also hinted at an automatic ambient sensor that adjusts the brightness of the screen.

The company is also touting Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support for a "cinematic viewing experience," Xiaomi says that the 40W speakers on the device would be "Class-leading," and will output rich sound. It is also making the TV "future ready," with the specifications, although none have been listed at the this time.

So far, three products have already been confirmed for launch at the Smarter Living Event - Mi Notebook, Mi Band 6 and Mi TV 5X. It is unknown whether there are going to be multiple variants of the devices at this time.