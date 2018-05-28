Xiaomi Mi TV 4C, Mi TV 4X and Mi TV 4S launched in China; here's all you need to know

Xiaomi has added to its smart television range by launching four new television sets in China. They come in 32, 43 and 55 inch display variants and are priced between Yuan 999 (Rs 10,500 approx) to Yuan 3299 (Rs 35,000 approx).

The launch comes ahead of the annual mega event on May 31, when the Chinese device maker is expected to launch Xiaomi Mi 8 flagship smartphone along with its upcoming firmware OS MIUI 10.

The company launched Mi TV 4C, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4S brands which are already available for pre-booking. However, shipments will begin only after May 31.

Mi TV 4C

The most basic of the new models, Mi TV 4C comes at a price of CNY 999 ( Rs. 10,600 approx). The television comes with a 1.5 GHz ARM Advanced multi-core processor and an high-definition (HD) display with a resolution of 1366x768.

For connectivity, it sports 2x HDMI ports, 1x AV port, 1x USB port, 1x Ethernet port S/PDIF, and an analogue signal DTMB.

Mi TV 4X

The 55-inch 4K-HDR capable television is priced at CNY 2,799 (about Rs 29,800). The device has a panel with 3840x2160 resolution and sports ultra-thin bezels. It is powered by Cortex A53 quad-core 1.5GHz processor and comes with a 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Other features of the gadget includes 2x 8W speakers, Artificial Intelligence compatibility, Dolby sound, ultra-narrow sides and comes in a Piano paint texture.

Connectivity wise, the television has 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV input, an analogue signal DTMB.

Mi TV 4S

Mi TV 4S comes in 43-inch and 55-inch size variants and is priced at CNY 1,799 (about Rs 19,100) and CNY 3,299 (about Rs 35,100) respectively. While both the variants are 4K UHD capable, the 55 inch version sports a curved 4K display. Both the televisions have a viewing angle of 178°.

The television is powered by a quad-core Cortex A53 1.5GHz and comes with a 2GB RAM along with 8GB storage. The display has a response time of 8ms and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Apart from supporting Dolby audio, the Artificial Intelligence compatible television sports 2x 8W speakers, supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

On connectivity front, the television comes with 3x HDMI ports, 1x AV ports, an Analogue signal DTMB, 2x USB ports, 1x Ethernet port and 1x S/PDIF.