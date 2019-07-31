App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 could launch in Q4 2019 with over 20W wireless charging support and 5G connectivity

The Mi Mix 4 could also get a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the successor to the Mi Mix 3 in late 2019. The Mi Mix 3 was launched earlier this year in both 4G and 5G variants, and the upcoming Mi Mix 4 is expected to follow suit. While the company is yet to confirm the launch of the device, some details of the phone have already been established.

According to several reports, the Mi Mix 4 is expected to debut in the fourth quarter of 2019; and here’s why we think those reports aren’t to be taken lightly.

Xiaomi Product Director Wang Teng has suggested that the Mi Mix 4 will debut with faster wireless charging than its predecessor.

Close

As per news.mydrivers, Teng responded to a question – “can the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 be faster than Xiaomi Mi 9?” – with the following answer: “so it seems - the charging is worth looking forward to”. Considering his statement, we could likely see upwards of 20W wireless charging support on the Mi Mix 4. Most smartphones get 20W wired fast-charging, little alone wireless.

The other detail that suggests the Mi Mix 4 will arrive later this year is based on a report by news.mydrivers, which states a device model number M1908F1XE has been certified by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The listing points to 5G support for connectivity, which leads us to believe that the phone in question could be the Mi Mix 4 5G.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has already confirmed that a 5G smartphone would launch in the second half of 2019. Considering the Mi Mix 3 5G handset launched in the first half, we could potentially see the Mi Mix 4 5G later this year.

Xiaomi also confirmed an upcoming flagship smartphone with a 64-megapixel primary camera. As strong as they may be, these are still rumours, and we’d urge you to take them with a pinch of salt.
