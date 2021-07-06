Xiaomi Mi Laptops launch in India rumoured for July 2021

Xiaomi Mi Laptops are launching soon in India. According to a new leak, the smartphone giant will launch new laptops/ Notebooks in July in India. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is also gearing up for the launch of its new devices in India later this month.



— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 5, 2021

Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the new Mi Laptop will launch in India in July 2021. The tipster did not reveal the exact launch date or any information about the upcoming laptop. Xiaomi, earlier this year, launched the Mi Laptop Pro in China . It is possible that either of the two variants with 14-inch and 15-inch displays will launch in India. The company is yet to confirm the rumour, so we would suggest taking the leaked details with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

The Mi Laptop Pro features Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs and Nvidia's GeForce GPUs. The Pro 15 has a 15.6-inch OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3456x2160. The screen also has a 100% sRGB colour gamut along with DCI-P3. The 14-inch model, on the other hand, has a 120Hz refresh rate screen with 100 percent sRGB colour coverage along with TUV Rheinland low blue light certification.

The 15-inch model has a larger 66 Whr battery that can be charged to 50 percent in 35 minutes while Pro 14 has a smaller 65 Whr battery that can charge to 50 percent in roughly the same time.

The base model of the Mi Laptop Pro 15-inch has a Core i5 CPU with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and Intel's Iris Xe graphics platform. The Pro 15 starts at CNY 6,499 (approx. Rs 73,000). The same basic configuration but with Nvidia's MX450 GPU will set you back CNY 6,999 (approx. Rs 79,000).

Upgrading to a Core i7 processor along with a dedicated GPU will cost you CNY 7,999 (approx. Rs. 90,000). The Pro 14 has the same three basic configurations as the Pro 15 and starts at CNY 5,299 (approx. Rs 60,000) for the base variant, CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs 68,000) for the mid-tier variant and CNY 6,999 (approx. Rs 79,000).

Both laptops can be equipped with up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor and Nvidia's MX450 GPU. Both laptops come with 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB storage on a PCIe SSD.