Xiaomi Mi Horizon Edition TV launched in India: All you need to know

Xiaomi has officially taken the lid of its new Horizon Edition TV series in India. The Mi Horizon Edition TVs are budget smart TVs with an all-new bezel-less design and the Mi TV’s Vivid Picture Engine (VPE).

Mi TV Horizon Edition Price in India

The Mi Horizon Edition TV is available in two variants, the 32-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, priced at Rs 13,499 and the 43-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, priced at Rs 22,999.

Mi TV Horizon Edition Availability

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32) will go on sale on September 11 at 12:00 pm on mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart. The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (43) will be available on September 15 at 06:00 pm on mi.com, Mi Home and Amazon India. The two new Mi TVs will also be available across Mi Stores, Mi Studio, and other offline partners.

Eshwar Nilakantan, Category head for TV at Mi India said, “At Mi India, we are constantly working towards providing the best hardware and software. Having sold over 4 million units till now, we not only understand the requirements of Indian consumers but have also taken significant steps to address their need; by offering customizations and solutions best suited for our Mi Fans and consumers.”

The new Mi TV range is powered by a new and refined version of PatchWall, specifically tailored for Indian consumers. With content partners, like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, etc., PatchWall is one of the most comprehensive lineups of content platforms in the country. The Mi TV Horizon Edition runs on Android TV 9.0, offering access to over 5,000 apps with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast.

The new Mi TVs are also equipped with 20W stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. They also come with Mi QuickWake, which helps wake your TV in just five seconds.