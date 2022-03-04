English
    Xiaomi Mi Band 7 to sport a larger display than Mi Band 6; features leaked

    The currently available Mi Band 6 has a 1.56-inch AMOLED display.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
    Xiaomi Mi Band 7 launch is expected to take place later this year in India. The Mi Band 6 successor is expected to debut at the Xiaomi Smarter Livings 2023 event. Months ahead of its global debut, some key Xiaomi Mi Band 7 specifications and features have surfaced online. 

    A new report by XDA Developers, citing Magical Unicorn, reveals that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will come with a display larger than the Mi Band 6. The currently-available Mi Band 6 has a 1.56-inch AMOLED display. While the report does not reveal the Mi Band 7 display size, it claims that the screen will have a 192 x 490p resolution.

    The smart band, which has the codename L66, will also come with an always-on display. In addition to this, the device will pack features like support for watch faces, and a bunch of workout modes like zumba and aerobics. 

    The report further states that the Mi Band 7 might also feature an in-built GPS. That being said, the leaked firmware for the Mi Band 6 also suggested that it would feature built-in GPS support, but the final product didn’t come with the feature.

    In addition to the above mentioned Mi Band 7 features, the smart band will come with a new Smart Alarm feature, which will automatically wake you up from light sleep 30 minutes before your predefined alarm. There is also a new Power Saving mode to improve battery life. Xiaomi might announce the Mi Band 7 at the rumoured Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch event in China expected to take place by the end of March.
