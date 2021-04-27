Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi QLED TV 75 to go on sale in India for first time today: All you need to know

The Mi QLED TV 75 has been priced at Rs. 1,19,999

Xiaomi's recently unveiled Mi 11X and Mi QLED TV 75 are set to go on sale later today. Interested consumers can head over to Xiaomi’s official India website to purchase the smartphone or TV. The sale is scheduled for 12:00 pm (IST).

Mi 11X, Mi QLED TV 75 Price in India

The Mi 11X’s price in India is set at Rs 29,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 31,999. The Mi QLED TV 75, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,19,999 in India.

Mi 11X

The Mi 11X is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage with no room for expansion. The phone packs a 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs Android 11 based on MIUI 12.

The Mi 11X sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display. The panel features a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and SGS Eye Care Certification. On the back, you get a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.79 primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 5 MP, f/2.4 macro shooter.

On the front, the Mi 11X opts for a 20 MP selfie camera. The phone also comes with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, NavIC support, and more. The Mi 11X is available in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Frosty White colours.

Mi QLED TV 75

The Mi QLED TV 75 features a 4K QLED Panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 30W 6-speaker setup and 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ and Dolby Audio and DTS-HD audio. It runs Android TV 10 right out of the box with Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI.

The TV has HDMI 2.1 ports and supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for next-generation game consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X). Xiaomi’s latest QLED TV also has a 64-bit quad-core A55 processor with Mali G52 MP2 graphics and 2GB of RAM. The TV boasts 32GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a dedicated mic for Google Assistant that can be turned off and ‘Works with Alexa’ but that will be coming in a future update. The Mi QLED TV 75 is available in a sole Grey colour option.