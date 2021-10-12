Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro teardown reveals a ton of graphite and copper to keep temperature in check

Xiaomi’s recently unveiled Mi 11T Pro in Europe and it arrived with a flagship spec sheet that looked a complete package, on paper. A recent teardown by PBKreviews, however, gives us a peek into what is inside Mi 11T Pro as well.

The teardown by PBKreviews reveals that the Mi 11T Pro houses an elaborate cooling system with graphene film, thermal paste and copper tape, which help the Snapdragon 888 chipset stay cool under pressure. It also reveals a dual battery structure, with each module having its own connection cable.

There is more graphite film and a copper vapour chamber at the bottom of the battery area to keep the temperature in control, given the 120W fast charging capabilities. The video also reveals that the plastic cover above the cameras house the NFC module, antenna lines, and a large graphite film strip that is placed over the battery.

From the looks of it, the Mi 11T Pro has a ton of graphite and copper to keep the phone’s thermals under check, as it comes armed with Snapdragon 888 chipset.

This should also help answer questions about battery integrity because of the 120W fast super-fast charging support.

Mi 11T Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 non-expandable storage.

The device runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, while the supported adapter is included in the box.

For optics, the Mi 11T Pro has a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP telemacro camera.

There’s no OIS on either sensor, while the main camera can record video in up to 8K resolution. On the front, the Mi 11T Pro gets a 16 MP selfie camera.

The handset sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. It supports HDR10+ and offers 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

The Mi 11T Pro also features dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. With the Mi 11T Pro, Xiaomi is promising three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates.