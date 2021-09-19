MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G price in India leaked ahead of September 29 launch

The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE's starting price in Europe is 349 euros (around Rs 30,200)

Moneycontrol News
September 19, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 11T series globally and announced soon after that it would bring the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE to India on September 29. While there is no information about the launch of the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro in India, we could get a confirmation at the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE launch event.

Considering the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE was already revealed globally, the specs of the device are readily available to Indian consumers. However, the price of the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is still under wraps but a recent leak by "tipster" Debayan Roy drops some hints about pricing.

According to Roy, Xiaomi will launch three versions of the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE in India, including a 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB model. If Debayan is right, then the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE’s price in India will start from Rs 21,999. However, we expect the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE to starts from Rs 24,999 in India, considering the 4G Mi 11 Lite costs Rs 21,999 in India.

Mi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications

The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Lite model comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 expandable (up to 1TB) storage. The phone packs a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Close

Related stories

The Mi 11 Lite opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP telemacro camera. There’s a 20 MP selfie camera on the front. The device also sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The screen features a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and delivers 800 nits of peak brightness.

The Mi 11 Lite runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, wi-fi, NFC, and more. It also features stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The device weighs 158 grams and is 6.81 inches thick. It is available in Truffle Black, Snowflake White, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink colours.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Sep 19, 2021 01:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.