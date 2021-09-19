Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G price in India leaked ahead of September 29 launch

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 11T series globally and announced soon after that it would bring the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE to India on September 29. While there is no information about the launch of the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro in India, we could get a confirmation at the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE launch event.

Considering the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE was already revealed globally, the specs of the device are readily available to Indian consumers. However, the price of the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is still under wraps but a recent leak by "tipster" Debayan Roy drops some hints about pricing.

According to Roy, Xiaomi will launch three versions of the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE in India, including a 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB model. If Debayan is right, then the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE’s price in India will start from Rs 21,999. However, we expect the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE to starts from Rs 24,999 in India, considering the 4G Mi 11 Lite costs Rs 21,999 in India.

Mi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications

The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Lite model comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 expandable (up to 1TB) storage. The phone packs a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Mi 11 Lite opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP telemacro camera. There’s a 20 MP selfie camera on the front. The device also sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The screen features a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and delivers 800 nits of peak brightness.

The Mi 11 Lite runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, wi-fi, NFC, and more. It also features stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The device weighs 158 grams and is 6.81 inches thick. It is available in Truffle Black, Snowflake White, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink colours.