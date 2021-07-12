Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sale in India resumes starting July 15: Check price, offers, specs

The Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra open sale kicks on from July 15. The flagship Xiaomi Android flagship went on a limited quantity sale earlier this month. Customers will be able to purchase the flagship smartphone in India at any time starting July 15 at 12 pm.

The Mi 11 Ultra comes in a single storage variant of 12GB + 256GB. Xiaomi has set the Mi 11 Ultra price in India at Rs 69,999. SBI Credit card customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchase via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, Amazon India, and select retail outlets.

It competes against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (Review), Vivo X60 Pro+ (Review), and the OnePlus 9 Pro (Review), iPhone 12 mini (Review) and the iPhone 12 (Review).

Mi 11 Ultra specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 1/1.12-inch sensor. The camera module also packs a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. The device also has a 1.1-inch secondary display next to the camera module on the back.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.