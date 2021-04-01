Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India launch date announced; to take on OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India launch date has been announced. The Xiaomi Ultra flagship smartphone will launch in India on April 23. Mi 11 Ultra specifications include a 108MP triple-camera setup, a secondary display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launch in India

Xiaomi has announced that the Mi 11 Ultra India launch is scheduled for April 23. The company’s CEO, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to confirm the Mi 11 Ultra launch date.

The flagship smartphone was launched on March 29 in China.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price

The Mi 11 Ultra price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 66,450) for the base 8GB/256GB configuration. Additionally, the higher end 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB models will set you back CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 71,950) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 77,500), respectively.

The Mi 11 Ultra is available in a Ceramic Black and Ceramic White finish.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch 2K+ E4 AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The display has an A+ rating by DisplayMate. The phone also features stereo speakers with audio by Harman Kardon.

The phone also has a 1.1-inch OLED display on the back. It comes with Always-On support and can be used to click selfies or check notifications. The device sports a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 f/1.95 sensor, which Xiaomi claims is five times larger than the iPhone 12 Pro. The new sensor comes with two new features including ISO Fusion and Stagger HDR to significantly improve photography in complex lighting scenarios.

The other two sensors include a 48MP f/2.4 Sony IMX586 ultrawide camera with a 123-degree FoV and a 48MP Sony IMX586 f/4.1 telephoto lens with up to 120x digital zoom. This is more than Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), which comes with 100x digital zoom.

For selfies, the device has a 20MP front camera.

Under the hood, the Ultra model packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support. Xiaomi claims that the phone can be fully charged up in around 36 minutes both wirelessly and with the cable. Moreover, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro also gets an IP68 rating.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.