Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra camera sensor could feature in an upcoming Redmi smartphone

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 11 Ultra in India priced at Rs 69,999. The OnePlus 9 Pro alternative is yet to go on sale in India. The Mi 11 Ultra camera features a large 1/1.12-inch 50MP primary sensor, which is the second-largest smartphone camera sensor in the world. Xiaomi could soon launch another device with the same sensor very soon.



Redmi 50MP camera smartphone incoming but not in Redmi Note 10 series smartphone.

A new leak claims that the Chinese smartphone giant will launch a Redmi smartphone with a Samsung GN2 sensor. The same sensor is used on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Tipster Abhishek Yadav, citing Digital Chat Station, has uploaded more details of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. The image reveals that the Redmi smartphone will feature a 50MP 1/1.12-inch GN2 sensor. It has an f/1.95 aperture and supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

The leaked image further reveals that the device will have an 8MP telephoto camera sensor with OIS support. It will support up to 50x zoom. Lastly, the camera module will have a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view.

The tipster did not reveal the name of the device. Its launch date also remains unknown at the moment. Xiaomi is currently gearing up for the Note 10 Pro Ultra launch in China. However, this smartphone will not have the camera setup mentioned above.