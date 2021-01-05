MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro launch poster leaks ahead of February launch, tipped to feature Periscope lens with 120x Zoom

The Mi 11 Pro camera module will be significantly large compared to the Mi 11.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

Xiaomi Mi 11 was recently launched in China. The much-expected Mi 11 Pro, however, was not unveiled at the event. A new rumour now claims that Mi 11 Pro launch is scheduled for February 2021. Ahead of the launch, a poster revealing the Mi 11 Pro camera specifications and design has been leaked.

The Mi 11 Pro camera module will be significantly large compared to the Mi 11. The Pro Xiaomi flagship smartphone will have a quad-camera setup at the back. According to the leaked poster by My Drivers, the Mi 11 Pro will have a Periscope lens at the back. This lens will support up to 120x Zoom. Details about the other three camera sensors are unknown at the moment. 

We can expect the Mi 11 Pro to come with an improved 108MP primary sensor. The Mi 11 comes with Samsung's ISOCELL HM1 sensor. The smartphone is also tipped to come with faster wired and wireless charging support. If rumours are to be believed, the Mi 11 Pro could come with 120W wired fast charging support. The standard Mi 11 packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. It also supports 10W reverse charging and will work with Quick Charge 4+, Quick Charge 3+, and Power Delivery 3.0 adapter.

It will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC found on the Mi 11. Other details of the Mi 11 Pro are currently unknown.

Xiaomi is yet to make an official confirmation on the Mi 11 Pro launch date. The company is currently gearing up for the Mi 10i launch in India. The mid-range smartphone comes with a 108MP quad-camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 5, 2021 10:23 am

