Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specifications leaked ahead of Mi 11 launch, tipped to feature unannounced Snapdragon 775 SoC, 64MP camera

Xiaomi Mi 11 global launch is scheduled for February 8. The latest Xiaomi flagship smartphone is expected to launch in India very soon. Alongside, Xiaomi could also unveil the Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Pro at the event. While we wait for the official confirmation, some Mi 11 Lite specifications have been leaked.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Mi 11 Lite will come with a yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G SoC. The processor is likely a successor to the Snapdragon 765G found on the OnePlus Nord (Review), Vivo X50 Pro (Review), Vivo V20 Pro (Review), etc.

The tipster further reveals that the Mi 11 Lite will sport a 64MP primary camera. The optics at the back will also include the 5x zoom feature. Details about the other camera sensors are unknown at the moment.

The device will sport an OLED display with a hole-punch cutout. It is unknown if the display will come with a high refresh rate support.

The Mi 11 Lite launch is tipped for February 2021. Xiaomi is yet to make an official announcement on the same. The company, however, has announced the Mi 11 launch alongside MIUI 12.5 on February 8.

Mi 11 specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a 6.81-inch AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, similar to what we saw on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review).

At the back, Xiaomi has equipped the Mi 11 with a triple-camera setup. There is a 108MP primary camera with a 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree FoV and a third 5 MP macro lens. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the Mi 11 features the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. It also supports 10W reverse charging and will work with Quick Charge 4+, Quick Charge 3+, and Power Delivery 3.0 adapter.

Xiaomi has taken a page out of Apple’s playbook, not including a charger in the retail box. However, Xiaomi will provide a 65W GaN adapter for free if a buyer doesn’t have a compatible charger.