Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launching in India tomorrow: What we know so far

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi 11 Lite in India on June 22 at 12 pm. The Mi 11 Lite will debut as the most affordable phone in the Mi 11 lineup, which currently includes the Mi 11X (Review), Mi 11X Pro (Review), and Mi 11 Ultra (Review) in India.

The launch event for the Mi 11 Lite will be streamed online on the company’s social media and YouTube handles. While the Mi 11 Lite is available in both 4G and 5G configurations in China, the company is only set to launch the 4G variant in India.

Xiaomi has been aggressively teasing the device as one of the slimmest and lightest around. Since the device has already arrived in China, the specifications of the Mi 11 Lite are all but certain. For performance, the Mi 11 Lite will use a Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone will also pack a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Mi 11 Lite opts for a 64 MP triple-camera setup on the back. The other two sensors in the setup include an 8 MP ultrawide and a 5 MP macro unit. It also packs a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. Xiaomi is also touting that the AMOLED panel on the Mi 11 Lite will be the first 10-bit AMOLED display in the segment.

Xiaomi is also touting the design of the Mi 11 Lite, with the phone being titled as the slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021. While there’s no information on pricing, we believe the Mi 11 Lite could debut in India’s sub-25K segment.